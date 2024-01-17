Report: Terry Rozier would prefer to get traded to Heat

We are roughly three weeks away from the Feb. 8 NBA Trade Deadline, and the Miami Heat are expected to be in the mix for plenty of names, like they are so often at this time in the calendar year.

One of those names is Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier, who’s having a career year with the Hornets and in the second year of a four-year, $96.3 million deal.

According to Yahoo Sports NBA insider Jake Fischer, Rozier wouldn’t mind a trade to Miami, who’s currently 24-16 and 2.5 games out of a top-3 seed in the Eastern Conference.

“The Hornets have indicated that they will be more active this deadline, with influence from new ownership, than how the front office has conducted business in previous transaction windows,” Fischer wrote Wednesday. “Terry Rozier’s strong play has made the combo guard a more viable trade candidate than ever at his $24 million average annual salary, with a known preference to join the Miami Heat, league sources told Yahoo Sports. “Charlotte is said to have all players available outside of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller and Mark Williams, per league personnel.”

Rozier’s cap hit is $23.2 million this season, $24.9 million in 2024-25 and $26.6 million partially guaranteed ($24.9 guaranteed) for the 2025-26 season, which would become fully guaranteed if he plays at least 70 games and if Charlotte–one of the worst teams in the East–advanced past to the second round of the postseason.

Rozier is averaging 24.0 points, 6.8 assists–both career highs–plus 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. He’s shooting 45.7 percent from the floor, 36.9 percent from 3-point range and 87.5 percent from the free-throw line. His 57.9 true shooting percentage would also be a career best, while his 53.4 effective field goal percentage would be the third-best mark of his career.

He would presumably add shotmaking and creation juice–two components that the Heat’s offense lacks–to a backcourt featuring Tyler Herro, Josh Richardson and Kyle Lowry. Though the latter’s salary might have to be used to accommodate Rozier’s salary in a hypothetical trade.

Rozier has been open about his admiration for his idol Dwyane Wade, the greatest player in franchise history.

“I think it’s just dope, it came full circle,” Rozier said after the Miami Heat’s 104-87 win over the Hornets Sunday, where it was announced Wade would get a statue outside of Kaseya Center, according to All U Can Heat’s Wes Goldberg.

“One of my favorite players to ever play and now playing against his team [after] he was introduced to the Hall Of Fame. So I think it’s just dope coming full circle moment. It’s dope to see it.”

Terry Rozier on being in the building on the night the Heat honored his idol, Dwyane Wade. “Full circle moment… it was dope to see it.” pic.twitter.com/J34drlTDoS — Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) January 15, 2024

Would you do you think about Terry Rozier’s fit with the Heat? Let us know in the comments!

***

To check out our other content, click here.

Follow Hot Hot Hoops on Twitter/X here!

Follow Hot Hot Hoops on Instagram here!