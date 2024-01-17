Report: Terry Rozier would prefer to get traded to Heat

We are roughly three weeks away from the Feb. 8 NBA Trade Deadline, and the Miami Heat are expected to be in the mix for plenty of names, like they are so often at this time in the calendar year.
One of those names is Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier, who’s having a career year with the Hornets and in the second year of a four-year, $96.3 million deal.
According to Yahoo Sports NBA insider Jake Fischer, Rozier wouldn’t mind a trade to Miami, who’s currently 24-16 and 2.5 games out of a top-3 seed in the Eastern Conference.
“The Hornets have indicated that they will be more active this deadline, with influence from new ownership, than how the front office has conducted business in previous transaction windows,” Fischer wrote Wednesday. “Terry Rozier’s strong play has made the combo guard a more viable trade candidate than ever at his $24 million average annual salary, with a known preference to join the Miami Heat, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
“Charlotte is said to have all players available outside of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller and Mark Williams, per league personnel.”
Rozier’s cap hit is $23.2 million this season, $24.9 million in 2024-25 and $26.6 million partially guaranteed ($24.9 guaranteed) for the 2025-26 season, which would become fully guaranteed if he plays at least 70 games and if Charlotte–one of the worst teams in the East–advanced past to the second round of the postseason.
Rozier is averaging 24.0 points, 6.8 assists–both career highs–plus 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. He’s shooting 45.7 percent from the floor, 36.9 percent from 3-point range and 87.5 percent from the free-throw line. His 57.9 true shooting percentage would also be a career best, while his 53.4 effective field goal percentage would be the third-best mark of his career.
He would presumably add shotmaking and creation juice–two components that the Heat’s offense lacks–to a backcourt featuring Tyler Herro, Josh Richardson and Kyle Lowry. Though the latter’s salary might have to be used to accommodate Rozier’s salary in a hypothetical trade.
Rozier has been open about his admiration for his idol Dwyane Wade, the greatest player in franchise history.
“I think it’s just dope, it came full circle,” Rozier said after the Miami Heat’s 104-87 win over the Hornets Sunday, where it was announced Wade would get a statue outside of Kaseya Center, according to All U Can Heat’s Wes Goldberg.
“One of my favorite players to ever play and now playing against his team [after] he was introduced to the Hall Of Fame. So I think it’s just dope coming full circle moment. It’s dope to see it.”
Terry Rozier on being in the building on the night the Heat honored his idol, Dwyane Wade.
“Full circle moment… it was dope to see it.” pic.twitter.com/J34drlTDoS
— Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) January 15, 2024
Would you do you think about Terry Rozier’s fit with the Heat? Let us know in the comments!
***
To check out our other content, click here.
Follow Hot Hot Hoops on Twitter/X here!
Follow Hot Hot Hoops on Instagram here!
Everyone wants to be traded to Miami. Nothing’s new. Again, at what expense? (Broken record lol) Do they really want an aging Lowry? Maybe Pat can make a sneaky deal…accept our offer give us this favor and I’ll return it generously in the near future. Haha only if its that simple
siakam to pacers manila was correct
Lowry’s salary is the same as Rozier+Caleb’s brother. I say throw in a bunch of picks and reunite the twins.
I had mentioned something similar a while ago. Same dna. I think the Heat can help him get to another level like they have with Caleb.
Yep…made that “deal” in the trade machine and it works. The money works but who wants Lowry at this point? I’ll make a statue of Pat here in Manila if he makes it happen lol
If Charlotte wants to blow things up, then the trade is basically Rozier for picks, with Lowry and Martin there to match salaries. If they don’t want to blow things up, then you’re right, there’s no way Charlotte does this.
There’s definitely a lot of smoke to this rumor. I heard Zach Lowe mention it a couple weeks ago, and it was everywhere this morning. I’m certainly not opposed to adding Rozier, but as always, the question is the cost?
I don’t know if the Heat want to trade Lowry for long term money or not. Maybe someone who knows more than me about the salary cap can explain how Rozier would fit. I’m going to say that I don’t think the Heat would want to go into the dreaded “second apron” to add him.
If the Lowry trade doesn’t work cap-wise, then we’re probably talking about Duncan Robinson as the main rotation player in this trade, and I don’t know how much of an upgrade that would be. The Heat are basically trading their best 3-point shooter for someone that can handle the ball and distribute. I think it’s a lateral move in terms of which player is “better”, except maybe Rozier is a better fit? Or maybe I’m underestimating how good Rozier is? Can he match up with Dame or Maxey in a playoff series? I’ll say this, I’d be sad to see Duncan go. But if it is a bigger upgrade than I realize, I could be convinced.
Rozier, as has been noted, can likely be obtained without giving up Herro (despite somebody that would send him). If so, they need to do this deal!
And your defensive ranking can be misleading when playing for teams that are losing a lot. This guy is an athlete.
No doubt
I think it makes no sense to trade Herro for Rozier. Best case scenario, it’s a lateral move.
i would do it jimmys time is running out major major upgrade over turtle.ty can have some really good games and some stinkers and is injury prone and his d.roziers a baller great athletic body.tys ceiling is a top 25 player .just not an nba upper body gets bullied alot.whos gonna guard brunson maxey dame in playoffs that person is mr rozier.rozier jjj caleb bam jim close thanks ty wish you the best except when u play us
Except, wake up bro, I’d bet they don’t send out Herro for Rozier unless other players are involved. Let’s see who is right on this.
ok run with kyle then.ty is not any better than rozier younger yes better no
Who said I wanted to keep Lowry? I certainly didn’t write that. I think we could get Rozier using other assets. Not sure about you, but I’d be happy with a starting lineup of Rozier, Herro, Butler, Jaquez, and Bam.
I always wonder why anyone would take Kyle. Just because the salaries match and you can divest of him next year? If that is adequate motivation, then I guess. What it can’t be is any reasonable level of contribution to helping an NBA team. I think Kyle has very little value as a player anymore. I wish if he still had much left, he would show it occasionally.
That is correct. Expiring contracts are valuable because it gets the other team off a longer term contract they want to unload to gain cap space after the season. Usually used by a rebuilding team or one that wants to avoid the luxury tax.
I don’t think there’s any chance of getting Rozier for Lowry alone. I think they need to add Jovic or another player plus a pick.
Also Lowry would be there back up pg, since there current one isn’t that good. He would also mentor lamelo for the rest of season. Also just like you said he’s on an expiring contract, which is good because they will get cap space to sign a good player, after Lowry expires. There core is lamelo, miller,Williams, and nsj. You can probably add pj to the mix. But everyone else on that roster Is expendable. They also have new ownership. Right now there team is trash, so they will probably go do a fast rebuild, and fire the coach during ,or after the season, along with the gm maybe. So they will probably get desperate. They seem to think a package of grimes,Fournier, and a first would be good enough. I think Fournier is a expiring contract too, also grimes is young 3&d prospect, that isn’t good defensively. So Lowry and a future first(since this draft class sucks) also we would have to add a young propect. So maybe a jovic like you said, or maybe HH, whose a real 3&d prospect, that would automatically be there best perimeter defender. Also I’m pretty sure we don’t need to give up herro to get rozier for some ppl thinking that.
Thanks for explaining. That makes sense. Have to give more than Lowry.
If we can’t get Murray for the right price, then scary Terry is the next logical choice.
I am in. Having a positive attitude towards coming here is helpful also. But, even more so is the infusion of offense he will bring.
look at his muscularity look at tys i know its not football but it matters to in bball
It matters. I saw a play against the Nets where he got shoved away for an easy layup.
OTOH, don’t disregard who won us the game, not as much Jimmy as Ty. I can live with Ty getting out-physicalled occasionally when he has such a varied and explosive offensive game.
Still, we lack athletes enough that Rozier would help us. But, trading Ty for Rozier would be a lateral move, not an upgrade.
Thank you. Totally agree.
ability might be lateral but we need a pg
whos guarding dame brunson etc
But you’re missing the point. Keeping Herro AND adding Rozier would be a real upgrade for this team.
Teams do whats best for them .they could give a rats ass (hank goldberg) where rozier wants to go to.If they dont like the heats offer adios.The heat need a dame brunson stopper.After looking at roziers #s they are not that good.Nobody here has seen alot of rozier except when he plays us.Not sure i want to give up wonder boy as long as ty stays healthy. which he hasnt done his his early career.If hes breaking down now chances are he will break down just due to age wear and tear.So yes i would do the deal straight up after re thinking it
Still not getting the point. If you could have Herro AND Rozier, do you not see how the Heat would be better?
Lowry and two picks for Rozier and Bridges. F*** it!
theres at least 15 other teams that can use a rozier