2023-24 NBA East Play-In Schedule Officially Set

After 82 chaotic regular season games, the Miami Heat will be in the play-in game for the second consecutive year!

The Heat have officially clinched the No. 8 seed and will face the 7-seeded Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST. The winner will play No. 2 New York Knicks, while the loser faces the winner between the Chicago Bulls and the Atlanta Hawks Friday at home. The winner of that game will square off against the top-seeded Boston Celtics.

Here is the expected format of the play-in schedule, per a league release sent out Saturday.

Miami took care of business Sunday, which you can read more about here from Brandon. In order to avoid the No. 8 seed, the Heat needed to win Sunday with at least one of the Milwaukee Bucks or Brooklyn Nets to win over the Orlando Magic and 76ers, respectively. That did not happen, as Orlando and Philadelphia combined to win by 46 points.

Miami could’ve also benefitted from the Hawks beating the Indiana Pacers if one of Orlando or Philadelphia lost; Indiana cruised to a 42-point–157-115–win over Atlanta.

Thus, none of the outcomes Miami desired (outside of its own game) occurred.

Here is the official seeding in the East:

Boston Celtics New York Knicks Milwaukee Bucks Cleveland Cavaliers Orlando Magic Indiana Pacers Philadelphia 76ers Miami Heat Chicago Bulls Atlanta Hawks

Only four games in the loss column separated the Heat and Knicks; three separated between Miami and Milwaukee; two separated Miami and Cleveland; one separated between Miami plus Orlando, Indiana and Philadelphia. Brutal.

Hindsight is 20-20, but its gut-wrenching, unfortunate losses to Brooklyn, New York, Dallas, Oklahoma City, Memphis, Washington, Indiana and Philadelphia, among others, all loom large. That perplexing seven-game losing streak too.

Speaking of Philadelphia, the Heat split their season series 2-2 against Philadelphia, though they lost its two most recent meetings on March 18 and April 4 by seven and four points, respectively, after commanding second-half leads in both. They are a combined 14-10 against Philadelphia in the Jimmy Butler era, including an 11-6 record when Butler, Bam Adebayo and Joel Embiid are all active.

What are your initial thoughts on the play-in matchup(s)? Let us know in the comments!

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for updates.

